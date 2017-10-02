Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 02, 2017)

Harris Radio Frequency Communications, Rochester, New York (N00039-17-D-0070), is being awarded a $765,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of portable radios and ancillary parts.



The procurement includes fielding of handheld, manpack, fixed mount/vehicular and base station radios that fulfill Office of the Chief of Naval Operations approved legacy tactical, portable radio requirements.



Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, and work is expected to be completed September 2018. If all options are exercised, work could continue through September 2022.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated as individual delivery orders are issued using operations and maintenance; other procurement (Navy); procurement (Marine Corps); and research, development, test and evaluation funding.



This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2034(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

