Embraer Announces Firm Order for 20 E-Jets from SkyWest

(Source: Embraer; issued Oct 02, 2017)

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --– Embraer today announced a firm order from SkyWest, Inc. (SkyWest) for 20 E-Jets. The order has a value of USD 914 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s 2017 third-quarter backlog. Combined with last month’s announcement for 25 new aircraft, today’s order results in a cumulative order of 45 new aircraft placed by SkyWest with Embraer in 2017.



Of the 20 aircraft, SkyWest will receive 15 E175 SC (Special Configuration) aircraft, in a 70-seat configuration. The E175 SC aircraft features an E175 airframe, which can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future. SkyWest will also receive five E175s, in a 76-seat configuration, similar to aircraft SkyWest has previously ordered.



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 380 E175 jets to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in the 76-seat jet segment.



Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,700 orders and over 1,300 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleets of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 130-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.



Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.



Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 130 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.



-ends-

