Terma and Marand Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Future Collaboration

(Source: Terma; issued Oct 04, 2017)

SYDNEY, Australia –-- A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed today at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition between Terma and Marand. The two companies agree to explore, identify, and discuss specific areas of mutual interest in accordance with Terma’s intention to support the Australian Industry Capability (AIC) policy as part of Terma’s activities in Australia.



Terma Senior Vice President Jørn Henrik Levy Rasmussen and Marand CEO Rohan Stocker were on hand for the ceremonial signing of the MOU.



“The agreement we sign today is strong evidence of Terma’s present and future presence in the Australian market and interest in cooperating with the local industry. In recent years, Terma has delivered a number of naval and surveillance systems in Australia, and now we intensify our activities, says Levy Rasmussen and continues:



“As a trusted key supplier to Terma and to the F-35 program, we see a perfect match between Marand and Terma with respect to pursuit of a number of business opportunities in Australia.”



“Terma has been a wonderful customer on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. We have proven capabilities and experience supporting global defense primes, and we now look forward to further cooperating with the Terma business here in Australia”, says Rohan Stocker, Marand CEO.





Marand designs and manufactures complex and innovative equipment and products to the aerospace, defense, rail, and renewable energy industries. In addition to Terma, the customer base includes companies such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto.



Marand’s expertise in applying innovative manufacturing and production techniques delivers substantial financial benefits to its customers. This has resulted in Marand being the largest Australian supplier on the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program. In addition to the F-35 Vertical Tails program, Marand is the global sole source of the F-35 engine removal and installation trailer.



