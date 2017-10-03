AW169 Obtains First Danish Order and Enters UK's Wind Farm Support Market

(Source: Leonardo; issued Oct 03, 2017)

LONDON --- Leonardo announced today the signing of a contract with Uni-Fly A/S of Denmark for two AgustaWestland AW169 light intermediate twin engine helicopters. The aircraft will enter service in the first quarter of 2018 to perform wind farm support operations for DONG Energy at Hornsea Project One, in the North Sea, 120km offshore from Humberside, UK.



The order marks the first contract for the AW169 model in Denmark as well as the first AW169s to be used to support wind farm duties in UK, following successful operations carried out in the North Sea for other customers in Europe.



These helicopters will feature a specially customised configuration including a dedicated offshore interior and rescue hoist to support maintenance personnel working on the wind turbines. Uni-Fly A/S and DONG Energy will perform a quantum leap forward in capabilities due to the high performance and the latest generation technology and safety standards of the AW169 – making it the most advanced helicopter in its weight category today.



In Europe the AW169 has already proven successful in other key markets including emergency medical service, corporate transport, harbor pilot shuttle and law enforcement.



(ends)



AW169 to Support Chinese Polar Scientific Exploration Missions

(Source: Leonardo; issued Oct 03, 2017)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) has purchased an AgustaWestland AW169 light intermediate helicopter. The aircraft, which is planned to be delivered in early 2019, will be provided with a dedicated configuration to support Chinese Polar Scientific Exploration Tasks and perform a range of roles including passenger transport, iceberg sighting, and cargo sling operations.



The contract was signed in the framework of the PRIC’s New Ice Breaker Ship-borne Helicopter Acquisition. The AW169 will be carrying out missions from the new ice breaker and close to the Chinese Polar Stations in the South and North Poles.



The AW169 was selected thanks to its outstanding performance in demanding environmental conditions and state-of-the-art technologies such as touch-screen display, APU mode and Adaptive Variable Speed Rotor. This latest order marks a further success in the global market for the type providing further evidence of its design versatility. The presence of Leonardo in China grows stronger with almost 200 helicopters sold to Chinese customers to date for commercial and public services.



The growing fleet is supported by an increased customer support presence, recently enhanced by the opening of a major warehouse facility in Shanghai.



-ends-

