Leonardo Introduces the AW189K Helicopter at Helitech 2017

(Source: Leonardo; issued Oct 03, 2017)

Introduced at the Helitech show in London on Tuesday, the Leonardo AW189K is the first helicopter to be powered by a new-generation Aneto turboshaft engine, also unveiled by Safran Helicopter Engines at the same show. (Leonardo photo)

LONDRA --- Leonardo announced today a further step to expand the range of capabilities available to the market with the introduction of the AgustaWestland AW189K helicopter. Under this designation, the successful super-medium category type will feature the new generation 2,500 shp class Aneto-1K engine, unveiled by Safran Helicopter Engines at Helitech in London today.



The AW189K is the first helicopter to be powered by a model in this family of new generation engines developed by Safran Helicopter Engines, and offers a further option in the super medium category.



Gian Piero Cutillo, MD Leonardo Helicopters, said “We are pleased that the AW189K will be the first helicopter to feature an Aneto engine. This new turboshaft engine will offer our customers a high level of performance and further extend the capabilities and versatility of our super medium platform, particularly in hot & high conditions. Operators will also benefit from Safran’s longstanding experience in the helicopter market as well as from its strong worldwide support network.”



Bruno Even, Safran Helicopter Engines’ President said, “We’re delighted to be working with Leonardo on the AW189K programme, building on our long history of cooperation. With the Aneto engine family, we are today bringing to the market a new-generation and competitive engine solution for the super medium and heavy helicopter market, offering a new level of performance coupled with reduced operating costs. We’re convinced the AW189K, powered by the Aneto, will prove to be very attractive to many operators due to its outstanding capabilities.”



A dedicated AW189K prototype performed its maiden flight at Leonardo’s Cascina Costa plant in Italy on 9 March 2017 and has so far demonstrated excellent performance in a wide range of conditions. Early assessments show very good performance capabilities in demanding weight, altitude and temperature (WAT) conditions, and excellent Performance Class 1 capabilities also from offshore are also expected. The flight test programme continues to validate aircraft performance estimates in high and low temperature conditions and at high altitudes. EASA type certification is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The AW189K’s increased performance capabilities in hot and high conditions makes it ideal for various customer requirements across a range of geographies and allows to better leverage the versatility of the super medium platform, not just for long range offshore transport or SAR but also for VIP transport, firefighting and various parapublic duties.



With the AW189 and AW189K Leonardo is offering the market the most capable and versatile super medium aircraft. The AW189 8.3/8.6 tonne commercial helicopter has already proven the most successful model in this category with agreements for over 150 units, including orders and options. More than 30 AW189s are in service worldwide and over 25,000 flight hours logged to date.



