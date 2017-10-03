Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 03, 2017)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Space Systems Co., Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded an $80,785,457 contract for Airborne Launch Control System Replacement (ALCS-R) program.

This contract is to conduct technology maturation and risk reduction culminating in an approved preliminary design and develop a fully functional prototype.

ALCS-R will deliver an affordable total system replacement of the legacy ALCS to support the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system through estimated 2036 and provide a solution to meet the survivable launch platform – airborne fire control requirements for the ground based strategic deterrent weapon system through 2075.

Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2020.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received.

Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,389,986 will be obligated at time of award.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-18-C-0009).







-- Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $76,272,681 contract action for Airborne Launch Control System Replacement (ALCS-R) program.

Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2020.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received.

Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,481,882 will be obligated at time of award.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-18-C-0010).



-ends-

