Saab Combat Management System Announced as Choice for Royal Australian Navy

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 03, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has been identified by the Australian government to provide the tactical interface to the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) fleet of nine Future Frigates. The Saab 9LV Combat Management System would form an integral part of the Future Frigate and upgraded Air Warfare Destroyer combat capability as well as being selected for the Offshore Patrol Vessels.



Over the last 30 years in Australia Saab has established a strong relationship with the Royal Australian Navy, delivering the combat management systems for the ANZAC class frigates, Canberra class Landing Helicopter Dock vessels and selected for the new supply ships.



“Saab welcomes the announcement made today by the Australian Prime Minister that confirms Saab as an integral part of the government’s enterprise approach to combat management systems. This is an endorsement of the advanced combat system capabilities we have developed for the RAN and we look forward to working closely with the Australian Defence Force to deliver highly capable systems for the Future Frigates and other platforms,” says Dean Rosenfield, Managing Director of Saab Australia.



At this stage there is no contract signed or order received by Saab.



“The government’s decisiveness and support for Australian industry will give Saab certainty to invest in the long-term. With a contract in place, this will mean new job opportunities and growth on the Australian market, carrying out development and support across every major ship in the Australian fleet”, says Dean Rosenfield.



Saab’s 9LV naval combat system solutions offer complete C4I for every type of naval platform, ranging from combat boats and patrol boats, to frigates and aircraft carriers, as well as submarines and vessels for anti-piracy, security and surveillance. Our 9LV solutions provide naval forces with outstanding operational capabilities, supporting all mission types, from littorals to the open ocean.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

