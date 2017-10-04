Sustaining the Capability Superiority of Collins

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 04, 2017)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, and Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, announced today two projects to sustain the capability superiority of the Collins submarine fleet until its replacement by the future submarine.



“The 2016 Defence White Paper makes it clear submarines are an essential part of Australia’s defence strategy and a powerful instrument for deterring conflict and contributing to anti-submarine warfare in our region,” Minister Payne said.



“The Government is committed to continuing appropriate investments in the Collins class, including priority capability enhancements, obsolescence management and fleet sustainment.



“This will ensure Australia maintains a potent and agile submarine capability until the introduction of the future submarine fleet.”



The first project addresses obsolescence in the control system to allow safe operation of the submarines, while the second provides improved submarine communications capability.



Minister Pyne said the involvement of Australian defence industry, as part of Australia’s submarine enterprise, is fundamental to our ability to manage and sustain a multi-class submarine fleet.



“On average, 120 people per year across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia will be employed over the life of the program,” Minister Pyne said.



“Combined the projects will inject approximately $540 million into the Australian economy over the next 20 years, with $300 million going into South Australia, $65 million to New South Wales, and $175 million to Western Australia.”



While ASC will manage the integration of the updated systems, Defence has engaged SAAB Australia to update the control system.



The expertise and experience of Raytheon Australia, in the role of Collins Combat Systems Integrator, will be leveraged to coordinate the communications upgrade.



The Turnbull Government is also pleased to advise that the Collins Class Submarines project (CN 10) has been officially removed from the Projects of Concern list. This project was added to the list in November 2008, but given the extraordinary effort that has been put into rectifying the issues associated with the Collins Class project, and given that submarine availability is now meeting international benchmarks, the Government is confident that the project can be removed from the list.



(ends)



$148 Million Radar Upgrade for Anzac Class

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 04, 2017)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated world leading Australian company CEA Technologies for winning a contract to upgrade the capabilities of the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac class frigates.



Minister Pyne visited CEA Technologies today at PACIFIC 2017 and said the contract valued at $148 million would see the production of new air search radar, known as the CEAFAR2-L, for the Anzac class frigates. The contract is part of the larger program that will modify the ships and integrate the radars that has a total value of over $400 million.



“The air search radar upgrade will ensure Defence is able to adapt to modern and evolving air and missile threats and maintain a capability edge for the life of the Anzac class," Minister Pyne said.



“The radar has been developed by CEA Technologies here in Canberra, a company that employs almost 400 staff, whose technology is leading the world and being adopted by armed forces across the globe.



“The air search radar represents a leading-edge technology innovation and reflects a positive and effective ongoing collaboration between Defence and CEA Technologies over the last 15 years.



“CEA Technologies will build on the technology developed for the Anzac class frigates to develop the next-generation of air search radars for the future frigates.



"In addition to CEA, wider Australian industry will play a vital role in installing and sustaining the air search radar, particularly in providing local employment opportunities in Fremantle, Western Australia, with flow on benefits for the local economy,” he said.



CEA Technologies is an internationally recognised Australian company, and previously built the medium range Anti-Ship Missile Defence radar currently defending the Anzac class.



-ends-

