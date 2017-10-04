AUSA 2017: Strengthening Cooperation between Israeli Defense Companies and the US at Federal and State Levels

(Source: Israeli Ministry of Defense; issued Oct 04, 2017)

SIBAT – the International Defense Cooperation Directorate within Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and organizer of Israel’s National Pavilion – continues to strengthen cooperation between Israel’s defense industry and the United States, both at the federal and state levels.



Nine Israeli companies will exhibit at Israel’s Pavilion at the 2017 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition. Solutions and technologies on display will include unmanned ground platforms, detection and observation systems, firearms, motion systems for air, sea and land, advanced communications, and more.



According to SIBAT’s Director, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mishel Ben Baruch, “In recent years, in light of the increase in terror attacks in city centers around the world, the perspective has changed, and the requirements for defending the homeland and its borders have been redefined. These terror attacks, which have already claimed the lives of thousands of people around the world, are causing governments, defense ministries, and armies to seek cooperation with their counterparts across the globe.



“In the US, a long-time target of terrorism, both the federal government and individual states are working to increase their defense capabilities. Their shared goal is the security of their citizens. SIBAT – the Defense Export Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense – works at both federal and state levels in order to create fruitful cooperation between the US and Israel’s defense industry. The Israeli companies exhibiting at the Israeli National Pavilion bring with them advanced technologies that have already been operationally proven and can be of great relevance for US requirements.



“Additionally, the Israeli defense industry continues to successfully collaborate in knowledge and technology sharing, resulting in stronger security and increased job opportunities within the United States."





SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate at Israel's Ministry of Defense (IMOD) is uniquely positioned as an essential division within the ministry, while also having a close, ongoing relationship with the defense industry. This ensures SIBAT's ability to maintain in-depth, up-to-date knowledge of relevant concepts, as well as a clear understanding of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operational needs.



