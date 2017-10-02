Force Planning for the Era of Great Power Competition

(Source: Center for Strategic & Budgetary Assessments; issued Oct 02, 2017)

In 2013, CSBA released a report that recommended priorities for a force shaped to operate in the contested environments of the Asia–Pacific and other regions.This follow-on report recommends DoD shift its future force planning toward developing new operating concepts and capability mixes needed to deter, and if necessary defeat, aggression by China and Russia.These concepts should explore how combinations of advanced military capabilities, such as manned and unmanned long-range, penetrating ISR and strike systems, networked and distributed EW systems, and future directed energy weapons could help sustain or in some cases regain the U.S. military’s overmatch against greater power competitors.-ends-