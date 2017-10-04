Defence Drives Innovation Exports

More than 30 global companies with contracts to supply critical major parts for the Type 26 Global Combat Ship being manufactured in the UK, will transfer bespoke technologies and capability to Australia, should BAE Systems’ bid for SEA5000 be successful.

BAE Systems has proposed an Australian version of the Global Combat Ship to replace the aging ANZAC class frigates.



As well as the many thousands of jobs that the Future Frigates project will generate, the transfer of technology by these 30 companies and the advanced manufacturing they will undertake will create hundreds of jobs.



The companies will produce, assemble and test equipment in Australia. They will develop advanced manufacturing hubs in propulsion and combat systems technology, establishing new, highly skilled jobs in these specialised sectors during the building of the Future Frigates and in the many decades of sustaining the ships during their service life.



Together with the skills, knowledge and engineering capability that will be transferred by BAE Systems, the technology transfer will not only underpin the building and sustainment of the Future Frigates, it will also enable Australia to lead the design and build its next generation of warships for the Royal Australian Navy.



BAE Systems expects that within ten years, the shipbuilding capability developed in Adelaide will be autonomous and competing for export sales.



BAE Systems Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:



“The transfer of intellectual property and technology is key to establishing and maintaining an enduring Australian shipbuilding capability.



“Our approach is to create an economic powerhouse of advanced manufacturing.



“Our investment in industrial capability will see highly skilled Australians playing a lead role in the design and building of the next generation warship well beyond the immediate Future Frigate program.”



