Japan – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 04, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan for AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs). The estimated cost is $113 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Japan has requested a possible sale of fifty-six (56) AIM 120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs). Also included are containers, weapon support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $113 million.



This sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by meeting the security and defense needs of a major ally and partner nation. Japan continues to be an important force for peace, political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region.



The proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional munitions into the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no offset arrangements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

