(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 04, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $172,874,170 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action to procure 200 AGM-154C Block III Joint Stand-Off Weapons, 212 containers, various component parts and support equipment for spares, and engineering and technical support for the government of Qatar.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (36.6 percent); Glascoed, Wales, United Kingdom (15.6 percent); Dallas, Texas (11.7 percent); Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (5.3 percent); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3.4 percent); Richardson, Texas (2.9 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (2.5 percent); McAlester, Oklahoma (2 percent); Joplin, Missouri (2 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (1.9 percent); Goleta, California (1.6 percent); Williamsport, Pennsylvania (1.5 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (1.1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1.1 percent); Orchard Park, New York (1 percent); Pinellas Park, Florida (0.8 percent); Boulder, Colorado (0.7 percent); Valencia, California (0.4 percent) and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $84,708,344 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1002).



