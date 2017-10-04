Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 04, 2017)

Pratt & Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $2,740,747,815 firm-fixed-price contract for F-117 engine sustainment support.



Work will be performed at United Airlines, San Francisco, California; Columbus Engine Center, Columbus, Georgia; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the United Kingdom, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, India, Australia and Strategic Airlift Capability.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Foreign military sales funds; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $52,707,534 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8124-18-D-0001). (Awarded Oct. 1)



