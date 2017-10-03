Naval Group Exhibits at SMM INMEX in Mumbai

(Source: Naval Group; issued Oct 03, 2017)

From 3rd to 5th October 2017, Naval Group exhibits at SMM INMEX in Mumbai, the international trade show and conference for the Shipping and Maritime Industry in India.



As a world leader in naval defence, and based on long established relationship with Indian defence industry, Naval Group looks forward to expanding the equipment business in India while cementing long term partnerships with Indian companies in line with Indian Government’s “Make in India” policy.



Naval Group showcases its wide equipment offerings



At SMM INMEX, Naval Group will showcase equipment offerings including propulsion system, SAMAHE® helicopter handling system, gearboxes and heat exchangers for wide range of naval platforms such as submarines and surface ships.



Moreover, Naval Group has a wide range of products and services including platforms, maintenance, naval infrastructure and high-tech naval systems. The Group is keen to involve the indigenous industry through transfer of technology by setting up local partnerships for proposing innovative solutions in line with national security goals.

Naval Group aims at expanding industrial ecosystem for “Make in India”



At SMM INMEX, Naval Group and Naval Group in India organized ‘Interaction with Indian Naval Industrial Ecosystem’, which was attended by several companies from defence industry. The industry meet resulted in fruitful exchange of information and acted as platform for future partnerships aimed at achieving maximum indigenous content in Naval Group’s future proposals for submarines, torpedoes and others. The occasion was marked by agreement between Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (KPCL) and Vajra Rubbers to co-operate and find indigenous solutions for submarine applications.



Bernard Buisson, Managing Director of Naval Group in India noted, “Building upon the acquired knowledge and expertise, more technology transfers in equipment and design, under the ‘Make in India’ and DPP 2016, will be achieved for our future submarine and other naval programs.”



Naval Group and “Make in India” initiative, a success story



In India, Naval Group is committed to a close collaboration with the Indian Navy and local shipbuilding industry through the existing projects of P75 Scorpene® submarines and P28 anti-submarine corvettes. Indigenisation of P75 is a good example of a “Make in India” project, where all the 6 submarines were manufactured in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) with transfer of technology from Naval Group. On September 21st, Naval Group has been proud witness to the successful delivery of INS Kalvari, the first P75 submarine, which achieves our vision to strengthen strategic partnership in India.



Since 2006, Naval Group had been involved in P28 project, for delivery of raft mounted gearboxes with high military stealth features. This was one of the major indigenous manufacturing achievements for Naval Group in India as 6 out of 8 complex gearboxes were manufactured by Indian partner at Walchandnagar.





Naval Group India is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Naval Group (previously DCNS), which is headquartered in Paris, France.



Established in September 2008 as DCNS India, it has its presence felt in 2 major cities: Mumbai and New Delhi. The main purpose of Naval Group to be in India would be to support the Indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ activities for Scorpene® submarine equipment, to develop the Indian defence eco-system, as well as to develop design services in India with talented Indian engineers.



The endeavour of Naval Group India is to be a visionary and to further its involvement in empowering more and more industries by creating a robust eco-system that can cater to the varied defence needs of the country.



-ends-

