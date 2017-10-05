Northrop Grumman to Showcase Multi-Mission Solutions for the US Army

WASHINGTON --- Northrop Grumman Corporation will highlight a full range of solutions for the many missions of the U.S. Army at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place Oct. 9-11 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



Northrop Grumman’s AUSA exhibit booth #6229 will spotlight solutions designed to give the U.S. Army a decisive advantage in a multi-domain battle. These solutions provide tailored enhancements that help preserve command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) dominance while expanding mission capabilities and creating tomorrow’s solutions for today’s Army force.



Featured in the booth will be the company’s digital helicopter cockpit and integrated avionics solutions. Derived from the U.S. Army’s UH-60V Black Hawk program, the system offers an affordable, open, safe and secure integrated suite of avionics equipment. The system’s integrated architecture can be applied to many platforms and sustained through a single software package. Northrop Grumman’s avionics solution capitalizes on the company’s leadership and history in weapons and sensor integration, including development of the first airborne fire control computer nearly 50 years ago.



Also in the booth, Northrop Grumman’s subsidiary Remotec Inc. will feature the newest member of the AndrosTM line of proven unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs): Nomad. Like other robots in the Northrop Grumman Andros fleet, Nomad incorporates the feedback from decades working with first responder and military customers to offer advanced technology, ease of use and reliability. Northrop Grumman is the largest provider of ground robots to the first responder market in the U.S., and in addition, the company’s UGVs are fielded across all U.S. military services and bomb squads in 36 countries.



Other systems and capabilities on display will include:



Aviation Solutions

--Family of Tactical Radars:

**AN/ZPY-1 Small Tactical Radar – Lightweight (STARLite)

**AN/ZPY-5 Vehicle And Dismount Exploitation Radar (VADER)

**AN/APG-78 Longbow Fire Control Radar

--Integrated Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE) and Situational Awareness:

**Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM)

**APR-39(D)V2 Radar Warning Receiver/Electronic Warfare Management System



--UH-60V Black Hawk Cockpit Digitization Upgrade solution

--Guardrail



Cyber Capabilities

-- Cyberspace Multi-Domain Situational Understanding (CMSU)

-- Global Decision Support System (GDSS)



Fires Capabilities

--Family of AESA Radars:

**AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR)

**Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR)

--Precision Targeting:

**Multi-Band Laser Spot Tracker (MBLST)

**Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder 2H (LLDR 2H)

**VENOM: Targeting Pod on the Ground

**Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS)

--Missile Defense



Maneuver Capabilities

--Nomad Multi-Mission Robot



Mission Command Solutions

--Worldwide Navigation Systems & Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Solutions

--Freedom Tactical Radios

--Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW)

--Global Combat Support System–Army (GCSS-Army)



Training

--Mixed Reality





