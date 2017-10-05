Goa Shipyard Lays Keel for 2nd Vessel of New Class OPVs

(Source: Goa Shipyard Limited; issued Oct 05, 2017)

Keel of the second Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel of the new 5 CGOPVs Project for the Indian Coast Guard was ceremoniously laid at Goa Shipyard Ltd on 29th September 2017 by IG T P Sadanandan, DDG(M&M) in the presence of RAdm Shekhar Mital, CMD, GSL. DIG M V Baadkar, DIG Atul Parlikar and Senior officials of the Coast Guard and GSL were also present on the occasion.



RAdm Shekhar Mital, CMD, GSL in his message said “The Yard is already in the process of executing 6 CGOPVs Project, of which 5 ships have been Keel Layingdelivered all ahead of contractual delivery schedule. The last ship too, is progressing ahead of schedule. The next Project of 5 OPVs will be built in a reduced build period of less than 3 years each. GSL has been recognized as the ‘Best Performing Shipyard’ in the country by Ministry of Defence and in the month of August 2017, 4 GSL built vessels, including prestigious 2 export orders were commissioned.



It is noteworthy that the contract for 5 CGOPVs was signed by GSL with MoD on 26th Aug 2016 and commencement of production of first vessel was formally started within 3 months with formal steel cutting on 13th November 2016, at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.



These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on in-house design of GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerized controls systems, making them the most advanced Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard on delivery.



These 2400 tonnes vessels will be equipped with additional features like Quick Response Boats for rescue and anti-piracy, gunnery simulators and many more advanced features. The hull would be the most efficient form designed by GSL and would provide for fuel efficiency, crew comfort and excellent sea keeping qualities.



These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on in-house design of Goa Shipyard Ltd. When commissioned, these vessels will be the most advanced Patrol Vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard.



-ends-

