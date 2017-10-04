ASC Joins Forces with Babcock Australasia for in-Service Submarine Sustainment

(Source: ASC; issued Oct 04, 2017)

Australia’s reputation as having a regionally superior naval capability has been bolstered with the announcement that ASC has finalised a Goods and Services Agreement with Babcock Australasia for the in-service support of the Australia’s six Collins Class Submarines.



Under the deal, Babcock will work with ASC, Australia’s preeminent sovereign submarine platform company, to deliver a sustainment program which includes maintenance, refurbishment, supply, engineering and management services from its Marine Business Unit, in Osborne, South Australia, as well as ASC and Babcock facilities in Henderson, Western Australia.



ASC Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr Stuart Whiley, said the Agreement, which replaces a Transitional Services Agreement, strengthens the partnership between the two industry-leading organisations.



“ASC has worked hard to exceed its submarine maintenance performance targets and achieve international benchmark performance in 2017, and this in-service support agreement will play a key role in continuing to deliver what is an exemplar defence program,” Mr Whiley said, while attending the Pacific2017 maritime industry exhibition in Sydney.



“We are also pleased that this announcement provides ongoing employment opportunity to about 40 Babcock employees, who will continue to support the Collins Class now and into the future.”



Mr David Ruff, CEO of Babcock Australasia, said Babcock was delighted to build on its strategic partnership with ASC.



“We bring together engineering, design, systems integration and platform management capabilities to ensure the Collins Class submarines are operationally available to Navy,” Mr Ruff said.



“Babcock is trusted to deliver critical in-service support, deep maintenance and infrastructure support for submarines across Australia and around the world, and we have invested in local infrastructure and intellectual capital to develop significant capability to support Australia’s current and future submarines,” he said.



The Goods and Services Agreement, which officially commenced on 14 September 2017, is for a three-year term, with potential to extend for a further two years.



