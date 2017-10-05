Russian Defence Ministry to Receive Mi-26 Helicopters by 2025

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 05, 2017)

Russian Defence Ministry is to update Mi-26 helicopters in course of the state rearmament programme. This was stated by the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov after his visit to Rosvertol company in Rostov-on-Don.



According to the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov, implementation of this plan has been included into the state rearmament programme.



Mi-26 helicopters have the highest lifting capacities in the world. They are used for transportation of Airborne units and large hardware.



The helicopters can be used in course of transportation, evacuation, and fire-fighting operations.



