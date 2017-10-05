Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 05, 2017)

-- Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, California, has been awarded a $130,469,576 undefinitized contract for the Japan Global Hawk program.

This contract includes long lead material to initiate the program for three Global Hawk Block 30 (I) air vehicles, two ground control elements, enhanced integrated sensor suite, spares, and a site survey.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by July 27, 2018.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and includes foreign military sales to Japan.

Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $64,902,070 will be obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-17-C-1001).







-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is being awarded $66,312,606 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 0041 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) to procure test and maintenance services to sustain MQ-4C Triton unmanned air system (UAS) air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems.

In addition, this effort includes procurement of field service representatives technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C UAS aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions supporting Triton's early operating capability.

Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50 percent); Point Mugu, California (25 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (20 percent); and Yigo, Guam (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2018.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,018,952 are being obligated on this award, $2,550,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-


