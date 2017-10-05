Belgium Eyes British, U.S. Jets; French Offer Under Legal Scrutiny (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Oct 5, 2017)

BRUSSELS --- Belgium has received proposals from Britain and the United States to replace its ageing fleet of fighter jets, while a French proposal that was not part of the tender process will be looked at separately, Belgium’s defence minister said.Belgium invited government-led proposals in March for the replacement of its fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16 planes with 34 new fighters, in a deal that could be worth more than 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion).Last month, France proposed a wide-ranging military deal with Belgium instead of responding to the tender. The deal goes beyond the terms of the tender whilst including the sale of Rafale fighter jets.While the French offer would be discussed by the government, it could open Belgium to criticism that it was not treating candidates equally, Vandeput said.“To be very clear, the French offer is not part of the contest,” minister Steven Vandeput told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. (end of excerpt)-ends-