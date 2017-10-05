SAMI Announces MOU with Rosoboronexport

(Source: Saudi Arabian Military Industries; issued Oct 5, 2017)

The Saudi delegation meets with its Russian hosts in Moscow. The two countries have agreed an unprecedented arms deal which includes acquisition of the S-400 air-defense system and license manufacture of other Russian weapons. (Kremlin photo)





-- the S-400 air defense system,

-- the Kornet-EM system [anti-tank guided missiles—Ed.],

-- the TOS-1A [thermobaric multiple rocket launcher],

-- the AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers] and

-- the Kalashnikov AK-103 [assault rifle].



Based on the assurance of the Russian party to transfer the technology and localize the manufacturing and sustainment of these armament systems in the Kingdom, the



With the guidance of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the two parties signed these agreements, which are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the military and military systems industry in Saudi Arabia.



The MOU focuses on localizing the manufacturing and sustainment of advance armament systems in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. The MOU includes the transfer of technology for the local production of the Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, the TOS-1A advanced multiple rocket launcher and AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers with grenades.



In addition, the parties will cooperate in setting a plan to localize the manufacturing and sustainment of parts of the S-400 air defense system.



The General Terms Contract covers the local production of the Kalashnikov AK-103 and its ammunition which will contribute to raising the local content and enhancing self-sufficiency in line with Vision 2030.



The agreements also include educational and training programs for Saudi nationals to ensure the sustainability and development of the military industries sector in Saudi Arabia. These agreements are expected to have tangible economic contributions and create hundreds of direct jobs.



It will also transfer cutting edge technologies that will act as a catalyst for localizing 50% of the Kingdom's military spending as targeted by Vision 2030 which was launched by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Whether because of the US deal with Iran, or because of doubts about US support under President Trump, Saudi Arabia’s decision to buy, and locally manufacture, advanced Russian systems will rock the very core of the US-Saudi security alliance.

Coming on the heels of the United Arab Emirates’ decision to buy Sukhoi Su-35 combat aircraft, it also signals a marked erosion of the United States’ long-standing prominence in regional security affairs.

The arms package negotiated with Russia also jump-starts Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and the country’s plan to spend over 50% of its defense budget domestically, which was not taken very seriously when first announced in May of this year.

Although further analysis is clearly required, it is already clear that the regional balance of power will be greatly upset by this unexpected Saudi-Russian agreement.)



Saudi Arabia Agrees Deal for Russian S-400 Missile Defense Systems

(Source: Al Arabiya English; posted Oct 05, 2017)

By Awad Mustafa

Saudi Arabia have agreed a deal to purchase S-400 missile defense systems from Russia on Thursday, during the state visit of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to Moscow.



The deal will allow the kingdom to acquire one of the most advanced missile defense platforms in the world.



The S-400 Triumf is an anti-aircraft, anti-ballistic missile and anti-cruise missile defense system that has been in service with the Russian Army since 2007.



The system uses four missiles, a very-long-range 400 km missile, a long-range 250 km missile, a medium-range 120 km missile and a short-range 40 km missile.



The system gives Saudi Arabia a multi-layer defense ability against aerial threats.



The S-400 is utilized by the Russian, Belarussian and Chinese armies. Turkey and India are awaiting delivery.



Although the kingdom utilizes an American-European missile defense base depending heavily on Raytheon’s Patriot missile systems, the inclusion of the Russian system will not affect but enhance the system in place according to Riad Kahwaji, Chief Executive of the Institute of Near East and Gulf Military Analysis in Dubai.



“The S-400 is an effective missile platform that can be effectively utilized as long as the communications network is in place,” he said. “As long as your command and control can talk to each other and see any emanating threats you are fine with this system in place,” he added.



Saudi Arabia already has an established early warning system with radars, early warning aircraft and missile defense systems, Kahwaji added.



Saudi Arabia Interested In Buying S-400 Missile Systems

(Source: TASS; published Oct 05, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Saudi Arabia has shown interest in purchasing the S-400 missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.



"There is some interest, of course," he said. "Talks on S-400 are in progress, but there are no final decisions yet."



Rogozin added that military-technical cooperation was discussed during the talks behind closed doors.



