IMI Systems Will Present at AUSA 2017

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Oct 08, 2017)

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel --- IMI Systems will present in AUSA 2017 a variety of weapons systems customized to the US Army needs, including the innovative IF-LC light configuration Active Protection System (APS) suitable for all types of armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), the Accular 12 rocket for Special Forces and light launchers and the “Hatzav” 105 mm tank shell for the US Army and NATO armies’ light tanks.



IMI will present these innovative technologies at Hall B, Booth # 3539 during the three days event to be held on 9-11.10.2017 the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., USA:



IF-LC Light Configuration Active Protection System (APS)



A combat solution for all types of Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs), from light vehicles, such as the JLTV, Medium vehicles such as the Bradley Armored Personnel Carrier (APCs), to the Abrams MBT. In the Modular Active Protection Systems (MAPS) program, IMI cooperates with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, who are the developers of the AFV’s central computer and software, and the US Army plans to test the integrated system. In this project, IMI collaborates with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.



The IF-LC system addresses threats such as short-range RPGs, anti-tank missiles and types of ammunition fired from non-recoilless guns. The system includes an interception unit consisting of a combination of sensing and response systems, in a non-penetrating installation, which enables a generic solution for all types of vehicles and rugs, including tools that cannot be answered within existing solutions in the market, Provides the ability to upgrade to large fleets of vehicles and helicopters that are in service in the various armies.



After detecting the various anti-tank threats launch or flight towards the vehicle, using its radar detector system which incorporates of radar and electro-optic detector, the IF-LC intercepts the threats by a small interceptor launched in an accurate timing and in a safe distance, automatically in a split second and without involving the vehicle’s team, while preventing collateral damage to the protected vehicle.



The IF-LC provides 360-degree protection coverage in any combat scenario, in open or urban environments. Using its detectors the system provides the AFV’s fighters with a unique Situational Awareness capability, which enables them to detect threats, target weapons and closing of firing circles in a very short period of time.



It should be noted that the Dutch Army is currently examining the IF-LC system for its CV90, an Armored Personnel Carrier developed by the Swedish company BAE and in operational use by the Dutch Army, in a series of experiments for the purpose of decision-making.



A new technology: An advanced rocket system for Special Forces



IMI Systems develops advanced artillery solutions for the IDF and advanced armies around the world. During AUSA 2017 IMI Systems will present an innovative new rocket system for Special Forces, developed based on the first of its kind Accular precision rocket and designed to assist forces in urban warfare and neutralize targets in ranges up to 35 km.



The new system joins other innovative and precision rockets systems developed and manufactured by the company for ranges from 40 km to 300 km, including the Extra rocket for the range of 150 km and the Predator Hawk rocket for the range of 300km.



Recently, IMI Systems also developed the C-LYNX – a designated lightweight dedicated launcher capable of carrying up to 8 lightweight Accular 12 rockets and can be delivered by a C-130 (Hercules) or similar aircraft. Designed to be used by Special Forces, the system provides accurate and effective fire support to the entire forces’ line of operation.



The new rocket system was developed in response to Special Forces who flown to high-risk locations which are beyond the range of traditional artillery fire support hence usually need to carry out their missions without any significant and sufficient fire assistance.



The Accular 12 is 122 mm caliber rocket is equipped with a 20 kg of penetration or controlled fragmentation warhead suitable for most of the targets in today’s battlefield.



Equipped with advanced navigation and command & control systems the C-LYNX launcher operates completely autonomous and can provide fire response immediately according to the combat forces requirements.



The rocket can be launched from the existing HIMARS launcher and it is possible to load 18 rockets over 2 pods.



The next “Hatzav” shell generation of IMI Systems



In view of the success of the 120 mm “Hatzav” shell in Tzuk Eitan Operation, IMI Systems began the development of 105 mm caliber “Hatzav” shell, in accordance with the future light tanks of the US and NATO armies.



The 105 mm “Hatzav” is suitable for firing from any tank and platform with a 105mm shooting system, including the Guarani, Leo 1, STRYKER, and the future 105 mm MPF turrets of the US Army and others. Offering similar capabilities to those of the 120mm shell, the 105 mm “Hatzav” shell can be fired in three different modes of operation: detonating (initiation with striking the target), delay (initiation after penetrating the target) and fragmentation (initiation above the target). IMI Systems anticipates a very high interest in this shell due to its compatibility with a variety of existing 105mm cannon platforms around the world along with its suitability for future platforms that expected to reuse this caliber.



Parallel to the development of ammunition for Western tanks and platforms, IMI is in the process of developing 100 mm and 125 mm caliber “Hatzav” shells for tanks and Eastern platforms characterized in advanced technology and high performance, as demonstrated by the Western caliber.



Developed by IMI Systems in collaboration with the IDF Ground Forces Command (GFC) and the Armored Corps the “Hatzav” shell has firstly been used operationally by the Armored Corps during the Tzuk Eitan Operation and is positioning the armored fighters as a central factor in building the force during land battles.



The 120 mm “Hatzav” shell designed to be used by the IDF in the Merkava mark 3 and mark 4 tanks. As part of the “Calanit” and “Rakefet” advanced tank rounds, the “Hatzav” is a unique of its kind round which represents a worldwide innovation with the ability to penetrate various types of buildings and fortifications, explode within the targets after penetration and thereby increase the lethality and damage effect. With its high level of precision, the “Hatzav” can damage and destruct the selected target while significantly reducing collateral damage and harming of innocent bystanders.



IMI Systems has developed an advanced technological solution in light of the need to enable fighting forces to deal with enemy forces that are hiding and operating from buildings and light armored vehicles while minimizing the collateral damage and the harm of those who are not involved.



The development of the “Hatzav” is the result of lessons learned from previous wars, the Second Lebanon War and Cast Lead Operation, where tanks encountered difficulties in neutralizing enemy forces hiding inside buildings. In fact, the “Hatzav” shell was designed to solve an operational problem of using other types of tank ammunition that were not efficient enough to penetrate and neutralize threats in buildings or in light armored fighting vehicles.



The “Hatzav” shell is a highly effective, multi-purpose and multifunctional unique of its kind in the world tank munition. These capabilities provide the armored forces with a high level of firepower and the ability to cope with the variety of threats on the modern battlefield.



Among the added values of the “Hatzav” shell, it provides additional operational capabilities, such as: immediate explosion in buildings and walls for creating a passageway for infantry forces, removal of roadblocks, exploding above the target and lethal spray dispersion for handling enemy forces, anti-tank squads and mines’ planters against motorized forces operating in an open area.



These additional capabilities are studied and tested by armored forces for future implementation.



-ends-

