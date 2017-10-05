Airbus Defence and Space Delivers 50th TP400-Powered A400M Aircraft

(Source: Europrop; issued Oct 05, 2017)

Delivered to the German Air Force on September 27th, the 50th A400M marks a milestone for Airbus Defence and Space and for EPI.



The aircraft, known as MSN59, is the twelfth to be delivered this year at the Final Assembly Line in Seville and the thirteenth to be accepted by Germany. MSN59 will be based in Wunstorf, Lower Saxony, where the A400M unit of the German Air Force is located.



Its four unique TP400 turboprops which reached 100,000 operating hours last July, bring to the A400M an extensive range up to 4800 nm / 8900 km at a cruising altitude of 37,000 ft and up to 40,000 ft for special operations.



Owned by France, Germany, Great Britain, Malaysia, Spain and Turkey Air Forces, the Airbus A400M is steadily becoming the backbone of the European transport fleet.



-ends-

