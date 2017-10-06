New Airport Radars for Czech Air Force

(Source: Czech Republic Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 06, 2017)

The first of four new sets of RPL-2000 radars, delivered by the Czech company, ELDIS Pardubice Ltd., have been installed at Pardubice Military Airport and will be put through a six-month-long assessment to ensure its operability and its link connection reliability to the Czech civilian Air Traffic Management Systems.



The Minister of Defence Martin Stropnicky visited the airport on the 2nd October. He told the media, “Our ministry signed the contract with ELDIS for the delivery of four sets of RPL-2000 radars in September 2016.” He added that the Czech Air Force now possesses the most up-to-date and modern airport radars; each set consisting of a primary surveillance radar, secondary radar and a precision approach landing radar.



“The Air Force has acquired this up-to-date equipment which fully complies with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and EUROCONTROL. It will greatly augment air traffic safety and enhance combat capability. The radars will also provide and significantly improve the simultaneous exchange of information concerning the different tasks and operations of other aircraft crews and air units,” explained Brigadier General Petr Hromek, Deputy Air Force Commander, during the media interview.



The three remaining radar sets will be delivered before November 2018 to Prague-Kbely, Caslav and Namest military airports.



The RPL-2000 radars cover a range of up to 50 km from the airport where the volume of air traffic is at its highest (Terminal Maneuvering Area).



“The link-up of the new radars to the civilian air traffic control systems will result in the direct improvement of civilian air traffic safety and greater access to Czech airspace for other air traffic,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ivo Stastny, Commander of the Pardubice Airport Administration.



The new radars will replace the current TESLA equipment which has been in operation at airports since the 1970s.



