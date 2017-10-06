UK Sign Le Bourget Momentum at the Paris Air Show

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 06, 2017)

On 21 June 2017 at the Paris Air Show, the Defence Safety Authority Chief Technical Officer Rear Admiral Rick Thompson RN signed the Le Bourget Momentum on behalf of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).



The stated aim of Le Bourget Momentum, a French Direction de la Sécurité Aéronautique d’État (DSAÉ) initiative, is to improve the efficiency of Recognition of another National Military Airworthiness Authority (NMAA) by minimising the number of NMAA interactions.



The Recognition of another NMAA is a process by which an informed and auditable judgement can be made on the extent to which another NMAA’s activities or products would be acceptable to the Recognising NMAA.



Signing Le Bourget Momentum represents an intent for deeper defence co-operation across participating nations, in order to increase the output of defence spending and to optimise the use of national resources to enhance the level of safety in military air operations.



Nations who participated in the signing of Le Bourget Momentum included: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the UK.



The MAA currently have Recognition Agreements in place with NMAA of the following countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the USA (Army, Navy and Air Force).



