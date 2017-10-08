F-22s Back to Europe

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 08, 2017)

The U.S. Air Force has deployed F-22 Raptors, Airmen and associated equipment to RAF Lakenheath, U.K., for a flying training deployment (FTD) to conduct air training with other U.S. Europe-based aircraft and NATO Allies.



The aircraft arrived in Europe on Oct. 8, and are comprised of Airmen, aircraft and equipment from the 27th Fighter Squadron and 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



While in the European theater, the F-22s will also forward deploy from the U.K. to other NATO bases to maximize training opportunities, demonstrate our steadfast commitment to NATO Allies and deter any actions that destabilize regional security.



This FTD is fully funded by the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI).



