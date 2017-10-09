BAE Systems to Axe Over 1,000 UK Jobs Amid Typhoon Slowdown (excerpt)

(Source: Sky News; posted Oct 09, 2017)

By Mark Kleinman

With the Eurofighter Typhoon reaching the end of its production run, and Qatar’s order looking uncertain, BAE Systems will cut over 1,000 jobs at its Warton factory, where the aircraft is produced for the Royal Air Force. (EF photo)

BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence contractor, is to axe more than 1,000 jobs this week in a bitter blow for Britain's manufacturing industry.Sky News has learnt that BAE will announce that many of the job cuts will affect its Warton plant in Preston, Lancashire, with the company's new chief executive, Charles Woodburn, also "trimming" its workforce at other locations.Insiders said the number of jobs being axed would number "well over 1,000", although the precise figure was unclear on Monday.BAE employs 34,600 people in the UK, nearly half of its 83,000-strong global workforce.The move is certain to ignite a furious political row because of the timing of the cuts, with heightened sensitivity over workforce reductions at major exporters amid uncertainty over the terms of Brexit. (end of excerpt)-ends-