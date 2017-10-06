Details of the Deal on Deliveries of S-400 Saudi Arabia

(Source: Kommersant; posted Oct 06, 2017)

(Posted in Russian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Following the talks between President Vladimir Putin and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, an agreement was reached on the acquisition of S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems by Riyadh.



As the source told Kommersant, the exact parameters of the deal are yet to be discussed at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation to be held in late October, but on the basis of his words, the Saudi military can acquire at least four battalions of Triumphs worth about $ 2 billion.



Also, following the talks between the heads of state, a contract was signed for the organization in Saudi Arabia of the production of Kalashnikov AK103 assault rifles and cartridges to them, as well as a memorandum "on the purchase and localization of production of military products."



The fact that Russia prepared for the arrival of the Saudi monarch a package of arms contracts worth more than $ 3 billion, "Kommersant" reported on the eve.



-ends-

