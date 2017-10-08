Koalitsiya-SV Artillery System Pilot Industrial Consignment to Join Troops

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 08, 2017)

The Koalitsya is the most modern self-propelled howitzer developed in Russia, and can also be operated in fully automatic (robot) mode. (RUS MoD photo)

The experimental-industrial party of 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery systems will soon come to the troops.



The 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV is a unique artillery system designed to eliminate artillery and mortar batteries, tanks and other armoured vehicles, anti-tank weapons, personnel, air defence and missile defence weapons, control posts, as well as field fortifications, and to deny the enemy’s reserves maneuvering behind the lines.



The self-propelled artillery weapon has unmatched specifications. In fact, it is a combat robot capable to perform fire tasks automatically, following the commands from an automated control system of tactical artillery formations.



The self-propelled weapon with ammo sets are currently being tested at the Defence Ministry’s training grounds. At the same time, traditionally, special attention is being paid to reliability and safety of the new artillery system.



