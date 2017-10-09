LCS Program: Fincantieri to Build LCS 27

TRIESTE --- Within the Littoral Combat Ship Program (LCS), the US Navy has awarded the consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation, a contract to build an additional LCS. The contract value is under the 2017 congressional cost cap of 584 million dollars per ship.



LCS 27 will be the 14th ship of the LCS Program Freedom-variant, one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs. The Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin team is currently in full-rate production and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date. The last one, “Little Rock” (LCS 9), was delivered on September 26. There are currently seven ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the Midwest’s only naval shipyard, with two more in long-lead production.



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector. It relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.



Two LCS Freedom-variant vessels have been successfully deployed to the Western Pacific, the third and fourth have been delivered respectively in 2015 and 2016.



Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract to Build LCS 27

MARINETTE, Wis. --- The U.S. Navy awarded the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) team a contract to build an additional LCS. The contract value is under the 2017 congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship.



LCS 27 will be built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the Midwest's only naval shipyard, and is the 14th Freedom-variant LCS ordered by the U.S. Navy to date.



"We are excited to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy to build and deliver these capable ships to the fleet," said Joe DePietro, vice president of small surface combatants and ship systems. "With the Freedom-variant now in serial production, our team is increasing efficiency with each ship produced and working to maintain ship and program affordability."



Since the LCS program's inception, Freedom-variant LCS production has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into local economies throughout the Midwest. The program supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout the United States, including more than 7,500 in Michigan and Wisconsin alone.



"Every day, more than 2,500 workers pass through our shipyard's gates, put on their hard hats and proudly build these American warships," said Jan Allman, FMM president and CEO. "Our workforce takes great pride in building these ships for the U.S. Navy and we are grateful for the opportunity to build another ship on our hot production line."



The Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine team is currently in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant, and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date, including the future USS Little Rock which was delivered to the U.S. Navy on Sept. 25. There are seven ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with two more in long-lead production.



The Freedom-variant LCS team is comprised of Lockheed Martin, shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, naval architect Gibbs & Cox, and more than 800 suppliers in 42 states. The industry team invested over $ 100 million to modernize the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, hire additional staff and train a new workforce. This private investment helped the shipyard achieve full-rate production and create new Midwest manufacturing jobs.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.





Founded in 1942, Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) is located on the Menominee River flowage into Green Bay. The largest shipyard in the Midwest, FMM has delivered more than 1,300 vessels to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and commercial customers, including the technologically advanced Littoral Combat Ship Freedom variant for the U.S. Navy. In 2008, FMM along with several sister shipyards also based in the Great Lakes region, became part of Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups with more than 19,400 employees, of whom more than 8,200 in Italy, 20 shipyards in 4 continents.



Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.



