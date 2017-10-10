UOP Se "Plant 410 CA" and Rockwell Collins Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement

UOP SE “Plant 410 CA” and the leading American corporation Rockwell Collins, specializing in manufacture and development of digital and electronic systems for aviation, as well as other avionics, signed a memorandum of cooperation.



The agreements reached allow to significantly expand capabilities of "Plant 410 CA", which is one of the leading aircraft enterprises of the SC "UkrOboronProm," specializing in aircraft and engines repair. This very plant extends service life of the military transport aircraft, operated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The Rockwell Collins Avionics meets the highest international standards, allowing aircraft designers of the "Plant 410 CA" to use advanced American technology for aircraft repair and modernization.



The signing of the memorandum took place at the international exhibition "Arms and Security 2017", which started on October 10 in Kyiv, where the SC "UkrOboronProm" demonstrates the advanced achievements of the defense industry of Ukraine, as well as deepening mutually beneficial military-technical cooperation with international partners.



The Director of the “Plant 410 CA” Viktor Han’kevych, and Rockwell Collins, Director General for Marketing, Sales and Service Support for Commercial Systems in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Senior Director Marketing, Sales and Support Commercial Systems for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Rockwell Collins, Didier Perrin) signed the memorandum.



"Plant 410 CA" is the leader of the UOP aviation cluster, established itself as a reliable partner on the Ukrainian market. Now we are actively entering the international market, concluding agreements with the leading corporations of the world market. And the agreements with Rockwell Collins offer us absolutely new opportunities that will be used to strengthen Ukraine.



“As a result of cooperation, the plant plans not only to install modern on-board equipment, but also to deepen cooperation, becoming a regional dealer, capable to perform claims and warranty equipment repairs. As part of the project, the plant’s specialists will receive appropriate training," said the head of the Plant 410 CA Director Viktor Han’kevych.



The International Specialized Exhibition "Arms and Security-2017" will be held on October 10-13 at the International Exhibition Center, located on Brovarsky Prospekt, 15.





It should be noted that simultaneously with the "Arms and Security", the US capital is hosting a global international exhibition, the Association of the US Army (AUSA), in which the SC "UkrOboronProm" for the first time represents the advanced developments of the Ukrainian defense industry, which have already proven their efficiency in actual combat. Participation in this exhibition will help Ukraine to strengthen the position of a reliable and prospective partner in the international arms market.



