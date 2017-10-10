Ukroboronprom Shares Hybrid War Experience at Ausa-2017

The SC “UkrOboronProm” and the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States held a press conference on Ukraine’s defense industry participation in the hybrid war in the framework of AUSA exhibition, currently held in Washington DC.



Opening the event, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valeriy Chalyy emphasized that the military experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – using Ukrainian military equipment in combat operations – is unique to international partners. "Ukraine is ready to continue working on the new projects for development of innovative defense technologies," he added.



"The main participation objective of the State Concern"Ukroboronprom" in the international exhibition AUSA is establishming cooperation with American companies", – said the head of the State Concern Roman Romanov.



According to him, searching for new cooperation opportunities with American companies, implementation of new joint defense projects, as well as search for hi-tech solutions for their rapid integration into Ukrainian weapons sampless, are the priority directions for the industries of both countries.



"Ensuring Ukraine’s security means security of the world’s democracy. This can only be achieved through cooperation with strategic partners," – emphasized Roman Romanov, the head of the State Concern.



Major-general of the Ukrainian Army Sergiy Kovalchuk shared his personal experience in using Ukrainian military equipment with the participants of the event. According to him, for the last few decades no army in the world had to counteract a stronger opponent. With the help of symmetrical operations and rapid adaptation of the defense industry to the needs of the military, Ukraine resisted the enemy and continues to counter the challenges of the hybrid war.



The United States is one of the most important Ukroboronprom partners, implementing joint projects in the field of modern weapons production and cooperation deepening in the field of security. The SE “Antonov” actively cooperates with American company Honeywell, which supplies Avionics for AN-132 aircraft.



The former head of the Agency for Advanced Defense Research Projects (DARPA) became advisor on long-term development of Ukroboronprom. The State Cooperative and one of the most famous US business schools in the United States, Thunderbird School of Global Management, which is part of the largest university in the United States – the University of Arizona, has launched a joint project to train defense industry leaders in Ukraine in partnership with the International Management Institute in Kyiv.



