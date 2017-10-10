Ukroboronprom Introduces New UGV "Phantom-2" at AUSA-2017

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Oct 10, 2017)

The Ukrainian Phantom-2 unmanned ground vehicle has an 8×8 wheeled chassis, but can also be fitted with tracks. It has a range of about 130 km, and can reach a top speed of almost 60 km/h. (UBP photo)

The leading exporter of the State concern "UkrOboronProm" – SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport” – represented the new UGV "Phantom-2" at the international defense exhibition AUSA-2017, currently held in Washington. This military equipment sample continues Ukrainian innovative "Phantom" line for conducting modern military operations.



"The Ukrainian MIC is quickly implementing its hybrid warfare experience, introducing the latest developments. The first "Phantom" was represented to the international community in February at IDEX-2017, six months later, our specialists developed its modification, and now "Phantom-2″ is represented at UOP booth in the framework of AUSA-2017", – said the director of the SE “SpetsTechnoEksport” Pavlo Barbul.



UGV "Phantom-2" has 8×8 wheeled chassis and can be equipped with tracks. The endurance range of the new Phantom is 130 km, it develops speed of almost 60 km / h; hybrid system, engine power is 80 kW. The vehicle is operated by means of secure radio 20 km channel or via fiber cable of 5 km length. The machine is armed with coaxially-mounted 23mm machine gun, MLRS RS-80 and two launchers for anti-tank GMs.



The State Concern UKROBORONPROM (UOP) for the first time represents advanced developments of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex at the international exhibition of armament AUSA (Association of the US Army) in Washington. Developments that have already proven their effectiveness in real combat operations – armored vehicles, mortars, modernized tanks, WO etc. – are represented at UOP booth.



