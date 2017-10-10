Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 10, 2017)

ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $219,757,475 for modification P00020 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-14-D-0025) to exercise an option for the procurement of up to 166,500 AN/SSQ 36, AN/SSQ-53, AN/SSQ-62, AN/SSQ-101, AN/SSQ-125 and MK-84 signal underwater sound series sonobuoys.



Work will be performed in DeLeon Springs, Florida (51.7 percent); and Columbia City, Indiana (48.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2020.



No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

