Stepan Poltorak: We Plan to Increase Financial Resource for Modernization and Acquisition of New Equipment

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 10, 2017)

“In order to be the best, we need financial resource, capabilities of defence industry and to continue army reforms. And we do it,” General Poltorak stressed at the XIV International specialized exhibition ‘Arms and Security — 2017’ held in Kyiv.



“Concerning reforms, in 2016, we executed all the scheduled activities. Concerning budgeting, in 2017, we got UAH 69 billion. In 2018, the budget might be considerably increased. And the most important thing that we will increase the financial resource for modernization and acquisition of new equipment,” the Minister informed the media.



He underlined that the acquisition planning would be started after the reception of the financial resource.



“Today, we preliminarily know our needs and the items which can be provided by our partners, but the final decision will be taken after the final reception of the resource,” Gen. Poltorak remarked.



After the International Specialized Exhibition We Will Sign the Contract of BTR-4E Purchase, Minister of Defence

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 10, 2017)

Minister of Defence of Ukraine General of the Army of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak announced it at the XIV International specialized exhibition ‘Arms and Security – 2017’ in Kyiv.



“I like the last version of BTR-4. It has been changed a lot if we compare it with BTR we bought in 2014. It differs. All defects and remarks have been considered and eliminated. It is floatable, has better armour and mine protection; its control system is better and safer. About 100 amendments have been made since 2014,” Gen. Poltorak said.



The Minister of Defence of Ukraine informed that the contract of BTR-4E purchase would be signed after the exhibition.



According to him, considering the financial resource, the Defence Ministry got in summer, the procedure of signing contracts and launching manufacturing Oplot tanks is being carried out.



Stepan Poltorak: This Year We Are Planning to Increase the Order of Antitank Guided Missiles Stuhna and Korsar

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 10, 2017)

General Poltorak said at the XIV International specialized exhibition ‘Arms and Security – 2017’ that:



“It is time-consuming to put equipment into service and make it more effective. If we compare first Ukrainian anti-tank systems Stuhna and Korsar and their current versions, we’ll see the difference. That’s why the acquisition volumes are being increased,” the Minister said, “This year we have amended the state defence order and plan to increase the order of antitank guided missiles Stuhna and Korsar”.



He also mentioned, ‘If we compare current tasks and capabilities, now we have the equipment permitting us to accomplish combat tasks’.



“But we understand that equipment should undergo modifications and modernizations. Our priorities for the next year are air defence equipment, anti-tank equipment, electronic warfare equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, other spheres which will boost combat capabilities of our Armed Forces,” the Minister informed.



