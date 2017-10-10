Saab Receives U.S. Army Order for AT4 Systems

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 10 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the United States (U.S.) Army for the shoulder-launched AT4CS RS (Confined Space Reduced Sensitivity) anti-armour weapon system. The order value amounts to SEK 104 million (13.4M USD) and delivery will take place in 2019.



The AT4CS RS is a fully disposable, preloaded weapon system with a specially developed, unique shaped-charge warhead that delivers outstanding behind-armour effect inside the target. It weighs less than 8 kg and has an effective range of 20 to 300 metres.

“This order is a great milestone for us and our ground combat portfolio. It demonstrates continued trust from the customer and emphasises our leadership in the shoulder-launched product market”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



The AT4 family is a range of lightweight, man-portable, fully disposable weapons characterised by ease of use and handling. This means they do not require expert gunners to operate the weapon effectively. The AT4 offers great flexibility and is not limited to combating tanks and heavy combat vehicles. The AT4 is equally effective against threats in buildings and fortifications. It can also be employed to protect fixed installations, supply points and other vital assets.



“Since 1987, Saab has delivered more than 600,000 AT4s to U.S. forces. We are pleased to continue supplying this system and continue adapting it as the U.S. customer’s needs change”, says Michael Andersson, President and CEO, Saab North America.



In 2014, new versions of the weapon were introduced to the market. These new variants are part of the proven AT4CS family and build upon Saab's modular 84-mm product range including the Carl-Gustaf multi-purpose reloadable weapon system and the AT4 family of disposable weapons. The new AT4 variants - the AT4CS ER (Extended Range) and AT4CS HE (High Explosive) - provide multi-purpose, direct fire support with confined space capabilities.



With several locations across the United States and Canada, Saab North America provides a broad range of defense and security solutions to North American customers. Saab North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saab.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

