Aircalin Firms Up Order for Two A320neos and Two A330neos

TOULOUSE, France --- Aircalin, the Nouméa-based carrier in the French territory of New Caledonia, has firmed up its order for two A320neos single-aisle and two A330-900 wide-body aircraft.



The A320neo powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and equipped with 168 seats will be deployed on regional routes to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. The A330neo, powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines will feature 26 seats in Business, 21 in Premium and 244 in Economy Class. Aircalin plans to deploy the aircraft on commercial services to Japan for onward connections.



“Investing in our new fleet of modern efficient aircraft reduces our environmental impact thanks to lower fuel burn and allows Aircalin to reduce operating costs too. Equipped with the latest technology the aircraft will drive Aircalin’s strategy forward in Asia Pacific as well as its ambition to promote the development of tourism in New Caledonia”, said Didier Tappero, Aircalin CEO.



“It is a pleasure to see Aircalin modernising its fleet with our latest generation single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft. The A330neo and A320neo will enable Aircalin to offer its customers unprecedented levels of comfort,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer- Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Aircalin will benefit from the unique commonality between all variants of the Airbus Family and enjoy efficiencies throughout its existing fleet.



The A330neo has latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wings and a new cabin. It benefits from the versatility and high reliability of the A330 but reduces fuel consumption by 14% making it the most cost efficient small to mid-size widebody aircraft on the market.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,200 orders received from 95 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016 it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats and business aviation products. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



Aircalin is a full service international airline based in New Caledonia, the French Pacific Island. Operating a fleet of Airbus A330s and A320, the company offers flights to Japan, Australia, New Zealand and major South Pacific Islands. AIRCALIN is offering the most comprehensive schedule for those wanting to travel to or from New Caledonia.



