Warship Designers Scramble to Assemble Boatload of Supporting Documents for Bids (excerpt)

(Source: CBC News; posted Oct 11, 2017)

By Murray Brewster

As in Australia, the Italian Navy’s Fremm frigate design is one of the favorites in Canada’s frigate competition, for which bids are due in mid-November, with a decision expected next spring. (Fincantieri photo)

Companies bidding to design Canada's new warships have to throw in specifications for everything — including the kitchen sink and the paperwork to prove it works.That is one of about 600 technical requirements in the design stage of the $60-billion frigate replacement program — the myriad tiny details that some of the 12 companies in the competition say are excessive.One section of the bid documents, obtained by CBC News, lists the appliances and expectations for the ship's galley.It is an extensive list, including a 40-litre mixing machine, one four-rack convection oven, a single two-compartment steamer cooker, two 80-litre steam kettles and two 0.75-metre griddles, among many other things.In addition to demonstrating those items fit in their warship design, the bidders are also required to submit technical documentation to prove the equipment works, akin to the owner's manual you'd find with home appliance purchases.The Department of Public Services and Procurement revealed a few weeks ago that a federal cabinet decision on which off-the-shelf warship design will be purchased for the navy was being delayed until next year.Bids to supply the blueprints and help in constructing the 15 surface combat ships were originally supposed to be submitted last spring, but federal officials recently set a new deadline of Nov. 17.One of the reasons for the delay, according to two bidders who asked not to be named, is the amount of supporting technical documentation that must be submitted. (end of excerpt)-ends-