U.S., Japan, South Korea Sharpen Skills with Nighttime Training

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 11, 2017)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and South Korean air force units sharpened their combat skills during a sequenced bilateral mission near the Sea of Japan Oct. 10, 2017.



Using Andersen Air Force Base, Guam as a power projection platform, two B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted the first combined nighttime training mission between U.S. Pacific Command B-1B Lancers and Japanese and South Korean fighters.



Participating in bilateral training enables the operational units to improve combined capabilities and tactical skills, while also building confidence and strong working relationships.



"Flying and training at night with our allies in a safe, effective manner is an important capability shared between the U.S., Japan and [South] Korea, and hones the tactical prowess of each nations’ aviators," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Patrick Applegate, from the 613th Air Operation Center. "This is a clear demonstration of our ability to conduct seamless operations with all of our allies anytime, anywhere."



The mission, flown as part of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission, demonstrates how U.S. military forces in the Indo-Asia-Pacific are always ready to defend the American homeland, and how the U.S. stands resolutely with Japan and South Korea to honor their unshakeable alliance and commitment to safeguard security and stability.



Continuous Bomber Presence missions ensure the U.S., along with key allies, have a credible capability to respond to a variety of levels and types of threats throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. These actions are consistent with long-standing and well-known U.S. freedom of navigation policies that are applied to military operations around the world.



