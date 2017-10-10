Turkey’s Defense Giant Inks $44 Mln Deal with Ukraine

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; posted Oct 10, 2017)

Turkey’s leading defense company Aselsan has signed a multimillion-dollar contract in Ukraine to supply communications systems, the firm said on Oct. 10.



The contract for the communications systems is worth $43.6 million, Aselsan said in a statement.



Deliveries under the agreement will be made in 2018, it added.



During a visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Turkey in March, a memorandum of understanding between the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) and the Ukrainian state industrial enterprise Ukroboronprom was signed.



It was during the visit that Ukrainian state foreign trade enterprise Spets Techno Export was confirmed as the other partner in the Aselsan deal.



Another memorandum of understanding was signed between SSM and Ukroboronprom for the “development and production of aircraft and composite materials” at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair in May this year.



Turkish defense manufacturer Havelsan also signed a memorandum on joint radar production and development with Ukroboronprom in April.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Ukraine on Oct. 9 where he said discussions on improving business co-operation in military relations and defense industries had taken place.



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said they enhanced their business alliance in the defense industry, aviation and space fields.



Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak signed a cooperation protocol on Oct. 9.



Turkey’s Defense Industry Undersecretary İsmail Demir and Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General Volodymyr Kostrytskyy also signed an action plan on the same day.



Export of Radios from Aselsan to Ukraine

(Source: ASELSAN; issued Oct 11, 2017)

A contract between ASELSAN and Ukrainian STE company has been signed in order to fulfill the military communication requirements of Ukrainian Armed Forces. The procurement of ASELSAN Software Defined Military Radio Family products, having state of the art technology, software defined architecture, multiple waveforms and electronic protection measures against electronic warfare threats is within the scope of this contract.



ASELSAN Military Radio Products have been exported to approximately 20 countries all around the world. These radios are also being locally manufactured in three countries through the transfer of technology programs.



This contract constitutes a major step in Turkish Ukranian defence cooperation paving the way for future collaboration on other defence projects.



