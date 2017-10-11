Saab Signs Contract with NATO for Upgrading Norwegian Air Surveillance Radars

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 11, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Luxembourg for upgrading three SINDRE I air surveillance radars in Norway.



Deliveries will take place between 2017 and 2020, with work undertaken by Saab Technologies Norway, in Halden, Norway and Saab Defense and Security USA, in Syracuse, New York, USA.



“Saab’s radar upgrading approach is a proven and effective way to extend the service life of existing air surveillance radars. The Royal Norwegian Air Force will benefit from our low-risk, cost efficient upgrade program”, says Tore Bekkevold, managing director, Saab Norway.



Saab’s upgrade will include replacing obsolete hardware as well as upgrading software.



Saab Technologies Norway is a supplier of ground based radar systems with domestic and international customers. Saab Defense and Security USA supplies ground and naval radar systems, subsystems and upgrades to domestic and international customers.





