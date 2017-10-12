U.S. Government Representatives Got Acquainted with UOP Hybrid War Experience

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Oct 12, 2017)

Within the framework of the international arms exhibition AUSA-2017, the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" and the Ukrainian Embassy to the United States held fruitful meetings with representatives of the State Department, the US Department of Defense and defense companies, having discussed Ukrainian defense sector development under the hybrid war.



"Ukraine is currently in the forefront of defending global democracy, daily facing Russian-led hybrid warfare challenges, we gained a tremendous practical experience in counteracting the new type of aggression never seen before, so we are sharing it with our partners," said the Director General of the State Concern "UkrOboronProm" Roman Romanov.



According to him, the reforms currently implemented in the MIC of Ukraine, are intended to quickly integrate Ukrainian experience into effective cooperation with American companies in accordance with current international standards.



"Our visit to the United States laid the foundation for creating common values and new opportunities for both countries." Support of ourUS colleagues is important for both, as this will allow to set a precedent for strengthening security in Europe," said Roman Romanov.



Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valery Chalyi stressed that the diplomatic solution for Donbass situation is possible only with strong and modern Ukrainian army, as well as with further partner support, primarily the United States.



"The new challenges open up new opportunities," noted the Ambassador, speaking about Ukraine’s readiness to deepen and increase the number of joint military-technical projects with the United States. At the same time, providing Ukraine with defense weapons is timely and will be a powerful signal in supporing Ukraine to stop Russian aggression.



The United States is one of the most important UKROBORONPROM’s partners, implementing joint projects in the field of modern weapons production and deepening cooperation in the field of security.



