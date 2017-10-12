Heckler & Koch Wins KSK Tender

(Source: Heckler & Koch; issued Oct 12, 2017)

Heckler & Koch has won the tender to provide the German Special Commando Forces (KSK) and the German Naval Special Commando Forces with the HK416 A7 assault rifle. The new assault rifle is expected to be introduced by the Special Forces in early 2019.



The HK416 A7 replaces the long-serving G36 K as the standard weapon for the German Special Forces. The HK416 A7 is a 5.56 mm x 45 NATO calibre gas operated weapon with a 14.5" barrel and weighs around 3.7 kg.



The new weapon impresses with its high precision, secure function and reliability. The contract is for a total of 1,745 HK417 A7 including accessories.



-ends-

