Third Group of Iraqi Pilots Completed Their Training in Aero

(Source: Aero Vodochody Aerospace; issued Oct 12, 2017)

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, the third group of Iraqi Air Force pilots has completed their L-159 conversion training. Aero Vodochody currently continues training Iraqi ground personnel and flight instructors.



The graduation ceremony of the third group of L-159 pilots in Aero Vodochody was attended by representatives of the Iraqi Air Force, the Czech Air Force and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Iraqi Ambassador Walid Hamed Shiltagh and Aero Vodochody management.



"Satisfaction with the L-159s and their deployment in combat operations is not the only aspect of successful cooperation between Aero and its customer. Aero proves its quality and competitiveness by being able to offer comprehensive services, including flight personnel training, aircraft maintenance services and other customer support," says Aero Vodochody President Giuseppe Giordo.



Training of pilots, ground staff and instructors is a part of a contract between Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. and the Ministry of Defense of Iraq. Aero provides its customers with a broad range of ground personnel and flight training services. Instructors with many years of experience in the field conduct the training. The conversion training of the L-159 pilots includes the theoretical part, flight simulation training and flight training. The flight training itself includes basic conversion training, weapon training, and emergency procedures.



Aero signed the contract with the Ministry of Defense of Iraq to deliver the L-159s in 2014. In total, the country supplied ten single-seat L-159As and two two-seat L-159T1s. So far, the Iraqi Air Force L-159s have completed several hundreds of combat flights. The main features the aircraft offers in support of operations effectiveness are easy maintenance, modern equipment and good maneuverability.



L-159



L-159 aircraft mates Aero’s long-term experience in development and production of military jet aircraft, in the category of which Aero represents historically the largest producer in the world, with latest advances in avionics, engine and aircraft systems technology. The L-159 is a light multi-role combat aircraft designed for a variety of air-to-air, air-to-ground and reconnaissance missions.



The aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar for all-weather, day and night operations and can carry a wide range of NATO standards stores including air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and laser guided bombs. The two-seat L-159 is a derivate of the single-seat L-159, primarily designed for Advanced and Operational/Lead-In Fighter Training. The L-159 configuration can also be tailored to customer specific requirements and adapted to needs of basic training as well as combat missions including air-to-ground, patrol and reconnaissance missions.





Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. With a huge existing fleet of L-39 and with a brand-new aircraft, L-39NG, Aero is positioning itself as a leader in the jet training market. In the field of civil aviation, Aero partners with many of the world's largest manufacturers in a diverse range of projects.



