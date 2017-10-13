Leonardo at BIDEC

Leonardo is participating in the first edition of the Bahrain International Defence Exhibition and Conference (BIDEC), taking place from 16 to 18 October at the Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre. The tri-service event, bringing together the leading companies in the air, land and naval defence fields is an important showcase for Leonardo, which boasts competencies and technologies developed in these distinct sectors, and has recently achieved major successes in the naval domain in Bahrain.At BIDEC, Leonardo is presenting both the M60A3 solution, developed for the modernisation of M-60 tanks with cutting-edge technologies and onboard equipment, and the company’s expertise in providing land and naval Armed Forces with information superiority, situational awareness, command and control, weapon systems management, and network communications.Leonardo’s stand (E2) includes the Kronos Grand Mobile, a compact, multifunctional system designed for land-based tactical operations that must provide coastal and air surveillance and also defend against latest-generation threats.Leonardo is also showcasing Fire Control Systems, such as Colibri, designed for easy integration into vehicles, tank turrets and artillery platforms and NA-30S Mk2, designed to control up to three modern guns, including providing guidance to DART ammunition, against conventional and asymmetric air/surface threats.Also on display are communication systems, such as the family of broadband radio, including the latest portable version, the SWave HH-E, which offers simultaneous voice and data communications, and the Sentinel Multiservice Switch Router MSR165, a versatile and reliable dual stack networking solution for military tactical applications on land platforms.-ends-