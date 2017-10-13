NSPA/NATO Open Next Phase of Azerbaijan Trust Fund

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Oct 13, 2017)

Phase 3 of the NATO Trust Fund project in Azerbaijan was recently officially opened by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Mr. James Apathurai, NSPA Deputy Director of Logistics Mr. Orhan Muratli, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Abid Sharifov and many Ambassadors and local dignitaries.



The six-year NATO Trust Fund project aims to clear a large former Soviet firing range (64 sq km) range in northwestern Azerbaijan and remove all range scrap to make the area safe for the local population. The 6.1 MEUR project is led by Turkey with NSPA as Executing Agent for NATO.



To date more than 800,000 suspected items have been detected and more than 16,000 items of live ammunition, including anti-tank mines and missiles were recovered from an area greater than 44 sq km. Clearance of the former Soviet military firing range started five years ago and is due to end late next year.



-ends-

