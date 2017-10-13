Navy to Christen Submarine South Dakota

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 13, 2017)

The Navy will christen its newest attack submarine, the future USS South Dakota (SSN 790), during an 10 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, Oct. 14, at General Dynamics Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut.



Governor of South Dakota Dennis Daugaard will deliver the ceremony’s principal address. The submarine’s sponsor is Mrs. Deanie Dempsey, wife of the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey. The ceremony will be highlighted by Mrs. Dempsey breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow to formally christen the ship, a time-honored Navy tradition.



“The christening of South Dakota brings this submarine one step closer to joining our strong fleet,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “For decades to come, this boat and the Sailors who will serve on it will stand as a tribute to the patriotic people of South Dakota, and a testament to the value of the partnership between the Department of the Navy and our industry teammates.”



South Dakota, a Virginia-class submarine designated SSN 790, is the third ship to bear the state's name. The second ship was a battleship that stood as the lead ship of her class and earned thirteen battle stars during her extensive service in the Pacific theater during World War II.



South Dakota (SSN 790) is the 17th Virginia-class attack submarine and the seventh Virginia-class Block III submarine. The ship began construction in 2013 and is contracted to deliver in August 2018. South Dakota will provide the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation's undersea superiority well into the 21st century.



Block III Virginia-class submarines feature a redesigned bow, which replaces 12 individual launch tubes with two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes, each capable of launching six Tomahawk cruise missiles.



Virginia-class submarines are built to operate in the world's littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operation forces support; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions. Their inherent stealth, endurance, mobility, and firepower directly enable them to support five of the six maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence.



-ends-

