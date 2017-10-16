Two SAMP/T Sections, Two Crotale Systems and CMD3D Were Deployed During the Aurora Inter-Forces Military Exercise in Sweden.

(Source: Thales; issued Oct 16, 2017)

As part of the Aurora military exercise organised by the Swedish army in September throughout Swedish territory, the French Air Force deployed two SAMP/T sections, two Crotale weapon systems and a 3D Air Defence Management Centre (CMD3D). This strategic exercise, aiming at increasing Sweden’s defence capacity against possible territory threats, brought together 20,000 soldiers from the Swedish, French, American, Danish, Estonian, Norwegian, Lithuanian and Finnish armed forces and lasted over two weeks.



The ability to provide defence against ballistic missile attacks or against intrusions of an enemy aircraft into an airspace was a major challenge in this exercise. The coordination of SAMP/T sections and Crotale systems by the CMD3D offers a comprehensive coverage, from medium to very low altitude.





-- The SAMP/T system, developed by the Eurosam consortium (Thales and MBDA) is a theatre anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system designed to protect deployed ground forces and sensitive infrastructures (airports, harbours, etc.) against all current and future airborne threats, whether they are cruise missiles, combat aircraft, helicopters, UAVs or even tactical ballistic missiles.



This system also helps ensure air supremacy. The system is fielded by both the French and Italian armed forces and is integrated into NATO’s ballistic missile defence framework.



-- The Crotale weapons system, developed by Thales, is an anti-air defence solution - from detection to interception - designed to combat conventional threats such as aircrafts, helicopters and UAVs, only against rocket-type threats. The connection from the Crotale system to the CMD3D allows a perfect integration into a global defence scheme. This weapons system, integrated on several platforms, is able to protect mobile troops as well as static sensitive sites, both civilian and military.



-- The CMD3D, developed by Thales, is a management system for command and coordination of anti-air defence assets. It ensures coordination of land forces actions in the 3D dimension such as helicopters, UAVs, shells, missiles and rockets. This system’s role is also to increase the artillery’s land to air efficiency through autonomous real-time coordination.



