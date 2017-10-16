Thales Develops Active Array Radar for HAL

(Source: Hindu Business Lines; posted Oct 16, 2017)

BENGALURU, India --- Thales has developed an active array radar that meets the specific needs of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to equip the 80 TEJAS Mk1A, the multirole Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) operated by the Indian Air Force.



The radar has successfully completed an initial flight test campaign designed to measure its performance level.



In order to meet the needs of the Indian manufacturer HAL, Thales is offering a lightweight, compact active array radar. The latter is a result of Thales’ expertise as regards the development and mastery of active array technologies – as demonstrated by the RBE2 radar installed on Rafale – combined with the operational reliability of this combat-proven technology. The RBE2 radar has actually been operated by the armed forces since 2012.



The tests conducted during summer 2017 at the Cazaux air base in France, on a test bench aircraft, focussed on metrological analyses of the radar performance. These test flights proved that the radar is fully operational and perfectly corresponds to the specific requirements of HAL for its combat and air superiority missions. It is therefore ready and able to adapt to the tight schedule imposed by the Mk1A LCA.



Thales radar is an advanced Fire Control Radar (FCR) designed for air-to-air superiority and strike missions, based on fully solid-state Active Electronically Scanning Array (AESA) technology, enabling the radar to achieve long detection ranges, high mission reliability and multi-target tracking capabilities.



